Diego Maradona, the Argentine soccer great who was among the best players ever, passed away on Wednesday. Famed for the 'Hand of God' goal, Maradona captivated fans over a two-decade career with a bewitching style of play. He suffered a cardiac arrest at his home on the outskirts of Buenos Aires. Watch the video for more.

