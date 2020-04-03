Light candles at 9 pm for 9 minutes on April 5: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked Indians under lockdown to switch off all the lights at home at 9 pm on Sunday (April 5) and light candles, diyas or use the flashlights on their mobile phones to mark the national fight against the coronavirus outbreak. PM Modi asked his compatriots to do this for nine minutes. In his special address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said a recent show of national solidarity, where public clapped and clanged utensils on March 22 to show appreciation for essential service providers during a 'janata curfew', was a model being followed by other countries. Watch the video for more.





