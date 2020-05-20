Liquor sale in India: Contribution of Southern states to total sale

The pandemic-driven lockdown has dried up the revenue sources of states, one of the major sources of revenue being liquor. The five southern states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala together consume as much as 45 per cent of all liquor sold in the country. More than 10% of the revenues of these states come from a single source. The revenue share for different states varies as per tax levied on liquor. Tamil Nadu and Kerala make it to the top spot with 15% of revenue share, with Kerala having liquor as the single largest revenue source, whereas Delhi takes the third position with 12% revenue rate. Watch the video for more.



