Delhi government has decided to allow certain relaxations in the fourth leg of coronavirus lockdown as per Centre's guidelines, stated Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Monday. Shops selling essential items have been allowed to operate all round the week, whereas shops in markets and market complexes need to operate on odd-even principle, the Delhi Chief Minister said. He said that Metro services, schools, colleges, educational institutions, hotels, cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums and assembly halls will remain closed. Big gatherings of any kind will not be allowed, Kejriwal added. Watch the video for more.



