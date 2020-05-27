Lockdown Impact: As states lose revenue, here's why they turn to alcohol

Indian states have been wanting to lift ban on the sale of liquor since the implementation of lockdown in the country. The state governments have been running out of money to sustain their fight against novel coronavirus. The nationwide lockdown has dried up GST collection for states and strained their finances. Some states have even imposed higher taxes on alcohol to compensate for lack of income from other sources, amid lockdown. With 16 crore alcohol users in India, taxes on alcohol have always been a stable source of revenue for states. Watch the video for more.



