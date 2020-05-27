 Lockdown Impact: As states lose revenue, here's why they turn to alcohol : News Reel: Business Today
Business Today
Loading...
 

Lockdown Impact: As states lose revenue, here's why they turn to alcohol

May 27, 2020
Indian states have been wanting to lift ban on the sale of liquor since the implementation of lockdown in the country. The state governments have been running out of money to sustain their fight against novel coronavirus. The nationwide lockdown has dried up GST collection for states and strained their finances. Some states have even imposed higher taxes on alcohol to compensate for lack of income from other sources, amid lockdown. With 16 crore alcohol users in India, taxes on alcohol have always been a stable source of revenue for states. Watch the video for more.



    More from this section
    01:41
    Worst attack of locusts in India in decades, large parts of cropland destroyed
    03:36
    India's worst locust attack in 27 years; Zomato starts home delivery of alcohol
    05:52
    Industry needs single-window approvals for reforms; Can govt deliver?
    04:53
    Atma Nirbhar Bharat: How India can turn into a reliable manufacturing hub
    03:55
    One shouldn't let a crisis go waste: Sajjan Jindal on making India self-reliant
    03:33
    WHO stops trial of HCQ; Anant Ambani debuts as director
    04:05
    Union minister Piyush Goyal's interpretation of an 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat'
    01:29
    Flights news: Centre issues fresh guidelines for international flights
    03:09
    JioMart expands services; India can be world's office, says Kotak
    01:51
    Union Civil Aviation minister hints at restarting international flights
    01:52
    Coronavirus: Bezos, Zuckerberg and other billionaires become richer
    01:58
    Delhi liquor sale: 66 private shops reopen but rules need to be followed
    05:13
    'We have lost engine,' said pilot of PIA plane just before the crash
    01:33
    PIA plane crashes in residential area in Karachi, Pakistan
    09:50
    PM Modi conducts aerial survey of devastation in cyclone-hit West Bengal
    03:19
    RBI's measures to boost economy: Will they help Indian businesses?
    01:38
    RBI's measures: Extends EMI moratorium, reduces repo rate and more
    03:34
    KKR to invest Rs 11,367 cr in Jio; Free food grains not enough, says Rajan
    14:10
    Eye witnesses recount how cyclone Amphan battered West Bengal
    01:44
    Flights to resume: Follow these guidelines to save yourself from coronavirus
    03:08
    Cyclone Amphan wreaks havoc in WB, Odisha; FM's advice for India Inc.
    01:01
    Cyclone Amphan floods Kolkata airport, damages hangars and other structures
    01:24
    Liquor sale in India: Contribution of Southern states to total sale
    04:43
    Coronavirus: Domestic flights to resume from May 25
    02:30
    FB launches Shops; FM Sitharaman defends stimulus package
    01:31
    'For how long can we lock down?', says Biocon MD, after returning to work
    03:56
    Fuel demand goes up; IMF chief revises downward forecast for GDP
    11:00
    Lockdown 4.0 in Delhi: Essential shops, buses, taxis get nod
    11:29
    Need to increase demand and liquidity, says Gadkari, to industry leaders
    02:57
    General Atlantic to pick 1.34% stake in Jio; Apple to reopen stores
    05:07
    Coronavirus: India Inc. raises concerns about stimulus package
    05:19
    Can the stimulus package of the government revive a battered economy?
    03:46
    Why government needs to act swiftly on public expenditure
    22:43
    FM announces fifth tranche of stimulus, relief for struggling firms
    15:38
    FM raises FDI in defence manufacturing, boosts virus-hit civil aviation
    06:21
    Stimulus Package a myth, it's 2% of India's GDP: Amit Mitra
    03:54
    Coronavirus: Robot guard dog ensures social distancing in Singapore
    24:11
    Rajiv Bajaj reacts to stimulus package and its impact on auto sector
    06:29
    Fund to boost agri infrastructure, cluster approach for MFEs: FM
    03:18
    Amazon ensures safe deliveries; Trump to cut off ties with China