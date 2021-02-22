Lockdown in 8 days if people don't follow COVID norms: CM Maharashtra

In a stern warning, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray warned people that there will be a total lockdown in the state if people don't start wearing face masks. The statement comes amid increasing cases of COVID-19 in Maharashtra. CM Uddhav Thackeray's ultimatum to the people comes just after a total lockdown was imposed in Amravati, Achalpur cities of the state for a week. A partial lockdown has been imposed in five districts including Amravati, Akola, Buldhana, Washim and Yavatmal. Watch the video for more details.