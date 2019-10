Lok Sabha polls 2019: Key battles and candidates to watch out for in phase 2

Union ministers Jitendra Singh, Jual Oram, Sadananda Gowda and Pon Radhakrishnan, former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and DMK's Dayanidhi Maran, A Raja and Kanimozhi are among the 1,600-odd contestants in the second phase of Lok Sabha polls to be held in 95 seats on April 18 across 11 states and the Union territory of Puducherry.