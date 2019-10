Lok Sabha polls Phase 2: Will Hema Malini be able to repeat her dream run?

Hema Malini defeated Jayant Chaudhury in 2014 to win the Mathura Lok Sabha seat. This year she is facing formidable rivals: Congress's Mahesh Pathak and BSP-SP-RLD's Narender Singh. What swayed the Mathura voters in 2014? Will she be able to continue her dream run? Watch the video as she speaks to India Today about the development she has brought about in Mathura.