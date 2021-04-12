Maha Kumbh: COVID norms defied before 'Shahi Snan' in Haridwar

Haridwar in Uttarakhand reported 372 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 on Sunday less than 24 hours before the second 'Shahi Snan' in the holy city. On Sunday, massive crowds were seen at the Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar which is the site of the 'Shahi Snan'. Most people seen at Har Ki Pauri were neither wearing masks nor adhering to social distancing protocols. During random testing at Har Ki Pauri on Sunday, at least nine individuals were found positive for Covid-19. Watch the video for more details.

READ | Thousands gather at Kumbh Mela in Haridwar; many maskless, flout COVID norms