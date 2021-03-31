 Maharashtra COVID crisis: No beds for asymptomatic patients : News Reel: Business Today
Business Today

 

Maharashtra COVID crisis: No beds for asymptomatic patients

BusinessToday.In | March 31, 2021

With an average of 30,0000 COVID cases every day, Maharashtra is in the middle of the second wave of COVID crisis. In Mumbai, the BMC is taking stringent measures to curb the spread. The civic body will manage 80 per cent of isolation beds of private hospitals. Hospitals have been asked to use the maximum number of beds to avoid a shortfall. More than 60 nursing homes have been asked to convert to COVID centres. Watch the video for more details.

ALSO READ| COVID-19 situation turning from 'bad to worse', Centre warns states



