The Maharashtra government on Monday issued new SOPs for people travelling to the state via air, rail or road. The new norms will apply to people visiting from Delhi, Gujarat, Goa, and Rajasthan. The travellers will need to carry a COVID-19 negative RT-PCR report. The new rules will come into effect from November 25. Watch the video for more.

