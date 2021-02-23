Maharashtra govt's new plan to fight coronavirus in Mumbai

Maharashtra, which has the highest infection tally, reported 5,210 fresh infections on Monday after logging over 6,000 cases for three days in a row. Mumbai, which has recorded 36.38 per cent rise in active COVID-19 cases since February 8, saw 760 new cases after reporting over 900 infections daily for two consecutive days. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday announced the restrictions on religious, social and political gatherings in the state. Watch the video for more.

