'Main hoon na', says Kejriwal as he urges migrants to not leave capital

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged migrant workers with folded hands to not leave Delhi as it was only a short lockdown. He also assured that the government would take care of their needs during this time of the lockdown. But soon after this announcement, hundreds of migrant workers were seen leaving for their home states from the Anand Vihar Bus Terminal. The Delhi government on Monday announced a six-day COVID lockdown from 10 pm on April 19 till 5 am on April 26 and urged the migrant workers to not leave the national capital during this period. The migrant workers, however, said that this time they are prepared to handle the situation in advance unlike last time. Watch the video for more details.

