A strong earthquake struck the Aegean Sea between the Turkish coast and the Greek island of Samos on Friday, killing at least 26 people and injuring over 800 amid collapsed buildings and flooding. A small tsunami also struck the Seferihisar district south of Izmir, after a quake of 7.0 magnitude. More than 3,000 rescue personnel were sent to Izmir, as well as relief supplies. Watch the video for more.

Also Read: Turkey earthquake: 7.0 magnitude tremors claim 19 lives in Turkey, Greek islands