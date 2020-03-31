Mallya tweets about paying employees; No extension of financial year

Businesstoday
ECONOMY
India to borrow Rs 4.88 lakh crore in first half of FY21, says DEA Secretary Atanu Chakraborty
PPF rate slashed to 7.1%, lowest in 43 years; small savings rates cut up to 1.4%
Coronavirus fallout: Govt likely to see contraction in tax revenue in FY20
India's core industries output touches 11-month high of 5.5% in February
Coronavirus: No extension in retirement date for central govt employees due to retire on March 31
CORPORATE
Coronavirus lockdown: BigBasket, Grofers face shortage of delivery boys
Coronavirus lockdown: MSMEs seeks govt help to ensure liquidity
Coronavirus impact: ZEE5, Hotstar in a sweet spot as India on a binge-watch
Coronavirus crisis: SBI, Canara Bank, IDBI Bank defer payment of EMIs by 3 months; other likely to follow
L&T to donate Rs 150 crore to support India's fight against coronavirus
MARKETS
Coronavirus Impact: S&P 500 heads for worst Q1 since 1938
COVID-19 scare: Sensex Q4 return worst-ever, yearly returns lowest since FY09
Sensex ends 1,028 points higher; FMCG, metal stocks lead gains
IndusInd Bank stock loses 20% on falling deposits, asset quality woes
Lupin stock rises 5% as Morgan Stanley raises target price
MONEY
No confusion - Make tax saving investments till June 30
40% jump in online insurance sales on Covid-19 lockdown
Know the hidden truth behind RBI EMI holiday
How to manage your mutual funds in coronavirus-led lockdown
L&T Mutual Fund launches Nifty50, Nifty Next50 index funds; should you invest?
INDUSTRY
Coronavirus impact: JSW Steel's acquisition of Bhushan Power to hit another roadblock
Reliance Jio offers SIM recharge facility at ATMs amid coronavirus lockdown
Over 2.5 lakh SBI employees to donate Rs 100 crore to PM-CARES Fund
Coronavirus: Crew in flights getting substandard,ill-fitting coronavirus protective gear, says Air India
Coronavirus impact: 5 reasons why you need to brace yourself for lower deposit rates
TECH
Poco X2 Pro could be rebadged Redmi K30 Pro for India: Here's what we know so far
Facebook Live can now be accessed by non-Facebook Android users, to be rolled out for iOS users soon
OnePlus 8 official specifications revealed: Could be among the fastest Android phones this year
OnePlus Z: Will this seal fate of Samsung Galaxy A series, Redmi K20 Pro, Realme X2 Pro in India?
Microsoft launches Microsoft 365 subscriptions as Office 365 replacement: Pricing, new features, and more
OPINION
Coronavirus crisis: Ten steps to ease life during COVID-19 lockdown
Coronavirus crisis: Companies using COVID-19 pandemic to adversely affect consumers may face CCI's wrath
Rural India next coronavirus hotbed, warns WHO chief scientist
Coronavirus blues: How to prevent insider trading in the midst of COVID-19
Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 lockdown may cost the economy Rs 8.76 lakh crore; here's how
PHOTOS
How long can coronavirus survive on surfaces?
Coronavirus pandemic: Making countries poorer by billions
Famous people who contracted the deadly novel coronavirus
What the worst coronavirus-hit countries look like today
Coronavirus' impact on India's imports from China
VIDEOS
03:31
Centre turns hospitals, hotels, stadiums into COVID-19 treatment facilities
03:36
Mallya tweets about paying employees; No extension of financial year
04:16
Was Coronavirus 'designed' by China to kill mass populations?
03:45
Coronavirus news: Nationwide lockdown disrupts supply chain in India
02:44
Coronavirus update: Wuhan shrimp seller identified as 'patient zero'
MAGAZINE
April 5, 2020
March 22, 2020
March 8, 2020
February 23, 2020
February 9, 2020
Settings
Logout
Home
Videos
News Reel
Mallya tweets about paying employees; No extension of financial year
March 31, 2020
US reports 540 deaths in one day, highest so far; Prince Charles out of coronavirus self-isolation; Mallya tweets about continuing to pay employees and more news on News Blast.
Also Read:
Coronavirus impact: ZEE5, Hotstar in a sweet spot as India on a binge-watch
Tweet
Embed
Comment
x
<iframe width='100%' height='396' frameborder="0" scrolling=no src="https://www.businesstoday.in/embed/hqumcvx50g"></iframe>
More from this section
03:31
Centre turns hospitals, hotels, stadiums into COVID-19 treatment facilities
04:16
Was Coronavirus 'designed' by China to kill mass populations?
03:45
Coronavirus news: Nationwide lockdown disrupts supply chain in India
02:44
Coronavirus update: Wuhan shrimp seller identified as 'patient zero'
01:33
Coronavirus: This will end and we'll emerge stronger, says Ivanka Trump
02:16
Drop in new cases in China, Trump extends social distancing till April 30
20:12
Abhijit Banerjee: Use all facilities available, for migrants
05:29
Coronavirus update: Health ministry's plans for migrant labourers
06:09
India trying to locate hotspots of coronavirus: Health ministry
00:58
Coronavirus: Maruti Suzuki, M&M gear up to produce ventilators
01:39
Indian Railways turns train coaches into isolation wards
01:05
Coronavirus impact: Loot, mayhem, anarchy amid lockdown
07:32
Coronavirus update: RBI announces Rs 3.74 lakh crore liquidity boost
03:19
Coronavirus update: UK PM Boris Johnson tests positive
03:30
FM announces relief package; lockdown not enough, says Rajan
03:16
Coronavirus update: US surpasses Italy, China in total cases
16:26
FM announces Rs 1.7 lakh crore COVID-19 relief package
03:00
Coronavirus update: Hydroxychloroquine off the shelves as demand spikes
07:50
Coronavirus update: Delhi mohalla clinic doctor tests positive
00:58
21-day lockdown: Desperate measures to reach hometown
02:25
Swiggy, Zomato orders drop 60%; India readies COVID-19 testing plan
17:55
Coronavirus update: Chidambaram terms 21-day lockdown 'watershed moment'
12:37
Coronavirus update: Priyanka Chopra, WHO Director discuss pandemic
12:44
No panic buying on Day 1 of national lockdown
03:18
Coronavirus impact: Flipkart, Amazon suspend services amid lockdown
02:37
FB eyes stake in Jio; Flipkart suspends services temporarily
28:33
PM Modi announces pan India lockdown for 21 days
01:27
Coronavirus update: Ivanka Trump thanks workers on front lines
02:01
How Katrina, Salman and other celebs are spending time in quarantine
32:44
New deadline for tax returns, other measures by FM
02:20
Coronavirus update: Is India testing enough cases?
02:34
UK announces lockdown; Trump worried about US economy
02:55
Coronavirus: Will world lockdowns stop COVID-19 from spreading?
00:34
Mukesh Ambani lauds frontline warriors of coronavirus
01:28
Janata Curfew: India lauds efforts of people fighting COVID-19
31:11
Situation similar to Great Depression if pandemic not controlled: Ruchir Sharma
01:37
What caused market mayhem on Monday?
10:20
Delhi CM announces lockdown in capital: Know what will change
02:39
Highest COVID-19 cases on Janata Curfew; DGCA, Kejriwal on flights
05:30
Nirbhaya gets justice: This is how the case unfolded in 2012
Advertisement
LATEST
Must Read
TECH NEWS
Coronavirus Impact: S&P 500 heads for worst Q1 since 1938
India to borrow Rs 4.88 lakh crore in first half of FY21, says DEA Secretary Atanu Chakraborty
COVID-19 scare: Sensex Q4 return worst-ever, yearly returns lowest since FY09
No confusion - Make tax saving investments till June 30
PPF rate slashed to 7.1%, lowest in 43 years; small savings rates cut up to 1.4%
More
Reliance Jio Prime vs Airtel, Vodafone, Idea 4G offers
Reliance Jio plans to bring 5G internet to your smartphones
Maruti Suzuki opens online booking for Baleno RS
India Inc to get 9.5 per cent salary hike this year
Five tips to get a good salary hike this year
OnePlus 8 official specifications revealed: Could be among the fastest Android phones this year
Facebook Live can now be accessed by non-Facebook Android users, to be rolled out for iOS users soon
Poco X2 Pro could be rebadged Redmi K30 Pro for India: Here's what we know so far
OnePlus Z: Will this seal fate of Samsung Galaxy A series, Redmi K20 Pro, Realme X2 Pro in India?
Microsoft launches Microsoft 365 subscriptions as Office 365 replacement: Pricing, new features, and more
More
ECONOMY
CORPORATE
MARKETS
MONEY
INDUSTRY
TECH
OPINION
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
MAGAZINE