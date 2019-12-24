Mamata asks CMs to save the country, Das hopeful about economy

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das has said that the Indian economy is manifesting signs of economic recovery. He said that the green shoots of growth in the economy can be ascertained by the steady growth in project costs sanctioned by banks and financial institutions as well as increased investment in fixed assets by India Inc; West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who is eyeing pan-India support in her fight against the Citizenship Amendment Act, wrote to chief ministers and senior leaders of opposition parties on Monday, urging them to unite and chalk out a plan to "save the country"; India is now in the midst of a significant economic slowdown, the International Monetary Fund has said, urging the government to take urgent policy actions to address the current prolonged downturn. This and more on NewsBlast.