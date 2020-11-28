'Manufacturing sector growth is a good sign,' Niti Aayog VC

'We are not in a technical recession' says Vice-chairman Niti Aayog Rajeev Kumar in an exclusive interview with India Today. Rajiv Kumar termed the speed of India's economic recovery as a "pleasant surprise" and said manufacturing shows a positive growth that confirms a rebound. India's economy recovered faster than expected in the September quarter as a pick-up in manufacturing helped GDP clock a lower contraction of 7.5 per cent and held out hopes for further improvement on better consumer demand. Watch the video for more details.