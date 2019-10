Maruti Suzuki launches S-Presso starting at Rs 3.69 lakh

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Monday launched a new offering in the entry level hatchback segment, S-Presso priced at Rs 3.69 - 4.48 lakh for the four variants with manual transmission and Rs 4.675 - 4.91 lakh for the two variants with automatic (AGS) transmission. It is the company's first new car launch in the entry level segment in India since 2010, after Alto K10. Watch the video for more.