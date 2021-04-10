 McDonald's to operate all 24 hrs in Mumbai : News Reel: Business Today
Business Today
Loading...
 

McDonald's to operate all 24 hrs in Mumbai

BusinessToday.In | April 10, 2021

Westlife Development, which operates McDonald's restaurants in the southern and western region in India, on Friday said the quick-service brand's restaurants will operate 24/7 for contactless delivery from select stores in Mumbai; India's second wave of coronavirus infections poses heightened risks for the country's fragile economic recovery and its banks, Fitch Ratings said on Friday; Prince Philip, the husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, passed away at the age of 99 on Friday. Watch this and more on News Blast.

