 Medical oxygen supply grows scarce in hospitals amid COVID-19 pandemic : News Reel: Business Today
Business Today
Loading...
 

Medical oxygen supply grows scarce in hospitals amid COVID-19 pandemic

BusinessToday.In | September 16, 2020

Medical oxygen supply has grown scarce in some parts of India, hard hit by coronavirus, hospital and local government officials said. The western state of Maharashtra has been particularly hard-hit, with total confirmed cases breaching the 1 million mark on September 11, making it the first state or province anywhere in the world to cross that mark. Government officials and experts have said that the unabated rise in cases in Maharashtra and other parts of the country are likely a result of economic activity restarting, local festivals and lockdown fatigue. Hospitals in many parts of Maharashtra have complained of a shortage of medical oxygen. Watch the video for more.



    More from this section
    22:18
    Apple launches new iPad 8 and Air 4 with A14 Bionic SoC
    13:23
    Apple launches smartwatch Series 6 with blood oxygen monitor
    03:47
    India's role in COVID vaccine critical, says Bill Gates; Apple's new launches
    02:20
    Why economic uncertainty has increased appeal for gold for investors
    04:38
    Five commandments for banks to follow in loan restructuring
    03:22
    Govt bans export of onion; India on path to economic recovery: K M Birla
    01:22
    Metro services resume in Kolkata with COVID-19 guidelines
    03:07
    Gyms, yoga centres reopen in Delhi with strict guidelines for safety
    03:37
    Harsh Vardhan offers to get first vaccine shot; DGCA on photography inside flights
    03:50
    Auto sales pick up post-lockdown; Are these signs of a revival?
    03:12
    All you need to know about Delhi Airport's new COVID testing facility
    01:54
    Bharat Biotech's Covaxin proves effective in non-human trials
    02:58
    Metro resumes full service; How COVID cases went undetected
    00:58
    Wildfires rage in California, state spends $3.7 bn a year fighting fires
    01:08
    Apple launches its first floating glass retail store in Singapore
    03:08
    RIL hits $200bn market cap; Govt to assess interest waiver for bank borrowers
    03:23
    India-China face-off: Satellite images show new Chinese build up
    02:35
    AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine trials halted in India after DGCI's notice
    11:33
    Rafale jets get formally inducted into IAF at Ambala Air Force Station
    03:28
    Flipkart onboards 50K Kirana stores; Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
    01:09
    Tesla CEO Elon Musk test drives Volkswagen Electric ID.3 in Germany
    04:13
    Fight against COVID: Oxford trials pause globally, India trials on
    00:35
    India vaccine trials have not been stopped yet: Serum's Poonawalla
    02:52
    Govt to sell 15-20% stake in IRCTC; Apple to reveal lineup on Sept 15
    04:53
    Bicycle sales go up amid pandemic as India eases COVID-19 lockdown
    11:01
    Mini Stimulus amid festive season will have steroid effect: CEA Subramanian
    04:44
    Time for a review of RBI's MPC framework for setting interest rates
    03:05
    Adani Group asked to take over 3 airports by Nov; China's exports rise again
    02:09
    How India's daily commute has changed during the coronavirus pandemic
    08:22
    Delhi Metro resumes services after 169 days, with strict guidelines
    02:32
    Russia to roll out Sputnik V for civilians; Delhi Metro resumes services
    02:49
    Deadlock on between India and China, India calls for 'non-aggression'
    02:23
    India likely to beat Brazil with record surge in COVID cases
    01:17
    Situation has been quite nasty: Trump on India- China tensions
    02:25
    Lancet approves Russian vaccine; Trump on India-China standoff
    01:12
    Bars to reopen in Delhi from Sept 9, operate at 50% capacity
    04:06
    How ban on apps will impact Chinese businesses
    15:37
    Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw shares tips, measures to fight coronavirus
    02:43
    PUBG to lose $100 mn annually; Silver Lake in talks to invest $1 bn in Reliance
    03:12
    How 'Vaccine King' Cyrus Poonawalla's wealth rose 85% in 5 months