Medical oxygen supply grows scarce in hospitals amid COVID-19 pandemic

Medical oxygen supply has grown scarce in some parts of India, hard hit by coronavirus, hospital and local government officials said. The western state of Maharashtra has been particularly hard-hit, with total confirmed cases breaching the 1 million mark on September 11, making it the first state or province anywhere in the world to cross that mark. Government officials and experts have said that the unabated rise in cases in Maharashtra and other parts of the country are likely a result of economic activity restarting, local festivals and lockdown fatigue. Hospitals in many parts of Maharashtra have complained of a shortage of medical oxygen. Watch the video for more.