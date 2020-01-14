Meenakshi Lekhi reacts to Microsoft CEO's comments on CAA

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's remarks on the Citizenship Amendment Act have created a controversy, with the BJP saying his remarks are a perfect example of how "literate" people need to be educated on the citizenship law. Responding to a question by BuzzFeed on the CAA, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said what's happening in India was "sad" and "just bad". During an event in New York, the Microsoft CEO added he hoped for an India where an immigrant could aspire to found a prosperous start-up or lead an MNC. Watch what BJP's Meenakshi Lekhi said in response to this.

Also read: Over-regulation by govt killing auto industry, says Rajiv Bajaj; Budget must address 'real issues'

Also read: Tata-Mistry dispute: Behind Nusli Wadia's decision to withdraw lawsuits against Ratan Tata









