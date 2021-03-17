Meet the co-founder: Mayank Bidawatka, Koo

Mayank Bidawatka, the co-founder of Koo, a social media platform tipped to be the Indian alternate to Twitter, has said that the anti-China sentiment does affect Indian startup ecosystem, but there are alternate sources of funds available.

In an exclusive interview with BusinessToday.In, Bidawatka explained the reason why Chinese funds flow into Indian startups.

"Most startups have some Chinese money in them. I think it's a factor of them (Chinese companies) having seen some progress on the internet way before than India did and they want to get that experience that they've had in China and back Indian entrepreneurs to create products similar to what they've seen and understood in China. So that's the reason why they want to participate," Bidawatka said. Watch the full interview above.

