Anas Rahman Junaid left a high-paying job at the UK and returned to India to start the Indian version of the Hurun Rich List in 2012. In an exclusive interview with BusinessToday.In Junaid shares insight into wealth creation in India. He says India will create more billionaires than the US in the next five to six years. He believes China and India will lead in wealth creation in the next two decades. Watch the full interview for more.