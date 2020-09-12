 Metro resumes full service; How COVID cases went undetected : News Reel: Business Today
Business Today
Loading...
 

Metro resumes full service; How COVID cases went undetected

BusinessToday.In | September 12, 2020

Delhi Metro resumed its full services on Saturday with the Airport Express Line reopening after a hiatus of over 170 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic; Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) Dr VG Somani has ordered Serum Institute of India (SII) to suspend any new recruitment in Phase 2 and 3 clinical trials for the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine candidate till further notice; Millions of coronavirus cases may have gone undetected in India earlier this year, a research paper estimates. Watch this and more on News Blast.

Also Read: RBI continues to remain net buyer of US dollar in July, purchases $15.973 billion



    More from this section
    00:58
    Wildfires rage in California, state spends $3.7 bn a year fighting fires
    01:08
    Apple launches its first floating glass retail store in Singapore
    03:08
    RIL hits $200bn market cap; Govt to assess interest waiver for bank borrowers
    03:23
    India-China face-off: Satellite images show new Chinese build up
    02:35
    AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine trials halted in India after DGCI's notice
    11:33
    Rafale jets get formally inducted into IAF at Ambala Air Force Station
    03:28
    Flipkart onboards 50K Kirana stores; Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
    01:09
    Tesla CEO Elon Musk test drives Volkswagen Electric ID.3 in Germany
    04:13
    Fight against COVID: Oxford trials pause globally, India trials on
    00:35
    India vaccine trials have not been stopped yet: Serum's Poonawalla
    02:52
    Govt to sell 15-20% stake in IRCTC; Apple to reveal lineup on Sept 15
    04:53
    Bicycle sales go up amid pandemic as India eases COVID-19 lockdown
    11:01
    Mini Stimulus amid festive season will have steroid effect: CEA Subramanian
    04:44
    Time for a review of RBI's MPC framework for setting interest rates
    03:05
    Adani Group asked to take over 3 airports by Nov; China's exports rise again
    02:09
    How India's daily commute has changed during the coronavirus pandemic
    08:22
    Delhi Metro resumes services after 169 days, with strict guidelines
    02:32
    Russia to roll out Sputnik V for civilians; Delhi Metro resumes services
    02:49
    Deadlock on between India and China, India calls for 'non-aggression'
    02:23
    India likely to beat Brazil with record surge in COVID cases
    01:17
    Situation has been quite nasty: Trump on India- China tensions
    02:25
    Lancet approves Russian vaccine; Trump on India-China standoff
    01:12
    Bars to reopen in Delhi from Sept 9, operate at 50% capacity
    04:06
    How ban on apps will impact Chinese businesses
    15:37
    Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw shares tips, measures to fight coronavirus
    02:43
    PUBG to lose $100 mn annually; Silver Lake in talks to invest $1 bn in Reliance
    03:12
    How 'Vaccine King' Cyrus Poonawalla's wealth rose 85% in 5 months
    01:16
    Twitter account of PM Modi's personal website hacked
    02:59
    Adani Airports to develop aviation infrastructure; Chinese apps banned
    04:07
    Want to start SIP in stocks? Know key points before you do
    02:42
    AGR verdict: Why Airtel, Vodafone-Idea are at mercy of Jio
    04:53
    Government bans PUBG along with 118 Chinese mobile apps
    03:16
    US to not join COVAX alliance; WHO warns about the 'recipe for disaster'
    05:57
    Managing the RBI's balance sheet expansion and composition
    25:37
    'India is witnessing a V-shaped recovery', says Chief Economic Advisor KV Subramanian
    03:22
    As India heads towards recession, a look at sectors that have been hit
    03:10
    Rahul slams govt for India's GDP; Jaishankar on favourable U.S. visa policy
    03:37
    Chinese foreign ministry: Border troops never cross the LAC
    07:30
    Pranab Mukherjee: Highlights of a 5-decade long career
    02:26
    Former President and veteran politician Pranab Mukherjee passes away