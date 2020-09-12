Metro resumes full service; How COVID cases went undetected

Delhi Metro resumed its full services on Saturday with the Airport Express Line reopening after a hiatus of over 170 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic; Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) Dr VG Somani has ordered Serum Institute of India (SII) to suspend any new recruitment in Phase 2 and 3 clinical trials for the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine candidate till further notice; Millions of coronavirus cases may have gone undetected in India earlier this year, a research paper estimates. Watch this and more on News Blast.

Also Read: RBI continues to remain net buyer of US dollar in July, purchases $15.973 billion