MG Motor India unveils Marvel X at Auto Expo 2020

ECONOMY
RBI announces tweaks in liquidity management framework
After Sitharaman's Budget 2020, RBI takes more steps to revive economy
RBI pegs FY21 GDP growth at 6%, says private consumption, income tax cut to drive growth
RBI revises Q4 CPI inflation target to 6.5%
MPC meet: RBI maintains status quo, keeps repo rate unchanged at 5.15%
CORPORATE
What can keep Digital India rolling? Amazon's Amit Agarwal wants stable policies
Adani Enterprises Q3 net profit jumps 362% to Rs 426 crore; revenue up 5%
Cabinet approves amendment to bring cooperative banks under RBI
Are you on Tinder? Then you should know this
Flipkart shuts down Jabong; to concentrate on Myntra
MARKETS
Realty stocks fall as RBI keeps repo rate unchanged
Avenue Supermarts share price hits all-time high after QIP launch
Rupee vs Dollar: Rupee opens at 71.22 per dollar ahead of RBI monetary policy outcome
Adani Enterprises share price gains over 3% on three-fold jump in Q3 net profit
Cadila Healthcare share price gains over 6% on three-fold rise in Q3 profit
MONEY
Budget 2020: Insurance sector expects slew of sops from FM Sitharman to take it to next phase of progress
Budget 2020: FM Nirmala Sitharaman should make taxpayer-friendly announcements like pre-filled ITR forms
Budget 2020: Pre-filled ITR forms to take the pain out of filing income tax returns
Budget 2020: Why FM Nirmala Sitharaman should focus on real estate growth to power India's economic resurgence
How to pick a right family floater health insurance policy
INDUSTRY
Auto Expo 2020: JBM Auto launches ECO-LIFE electric bus with to 125-150 km range in India
Auto Expo 2020: Piaggio India unveils two new scooters; Aprilia SXR 160, Vespa Elettrica
Kia Motors plans to shift $1.1 billion plant to Tamil Nadu from Andhra Pradesh: report
Coronavirus: Huawei India indefinitely suspends travel to, from China; quarantines Chinese employees
Auto Expo 2020 Day 2: Shahrukh Khan to unveil Hyundai Creta; check other cars and bikes launches today
TECH
Apple working on a new foldable iPhone, reveals patent
Realme C3 with 5000mAh battery, Realme UI launched: Price in India, specifications
Redmi 9A, Redmi powerbank may launch on February 11, teasers reveal few features
This could be our first look at the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy S20+
Realme announces MWC 2020 event, Snapdragon 865 phone and Realme TV launch expected
OPINION
Budget 2020: Govt's Infra push critically dependent on project preparation and private sector participation
India's identity crisis: Nine reasons to fear National Population Register (NPR) and Aadhaar
Budget 2020: Road to a fit-for-future India
Budget 2020: 5 personal taxation rules announced in FM Nirmala Sitharaman's speech explained
Budget 2020: Why FM Sitharaman should address gold industry's concerns
PHOTOS
As Auto Expo begins, a look at the big launches on Day 1
World Cancer Day: What are the risks to Indians?
Here's how Indian business leaders have reacted to Union Budget
Highlights of Budget 2020: Will it save the economy?
Ten key takeaways from Economic Survey 2019-20
VIDEOS
03:01
ECB's Lagarde on Coronavirus uncertainties; Trump acquitted
00:52
MG Motor India unveils Marvel X at Auto Expo 2020
00:52
Auto Expo 2020: Skoda Vision IN concept unveiled
00:57
Auto Expo 2020: Maruti Suzuki unveils Futuro-e concept SUV
02:34
Auto Expo 2020 kicks off; Coronavirus death toll in China rises
MAGAZINE
MG Motor India unveils Marvel X at Auto Expo 2020
February 5, 2020
MG Motor India showcased the future of mobility with a huge line-up of global products - including the Marvel X, the world's first mass-production model to achieve Level-3 Intelligent Driving - at Auto Expo 2020. Watch the video for more.
Tata Motors to launch 4 new products in 18-24 months, says N Chandrasekaran
