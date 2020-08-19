Michelle Obama roots for Biden, calls Trump 'wrong President'

Former first lady Michelle Obama launched a scathing attack on President Donald Trump on the first night of the Democratic National Convention on Monday, calling him the "wrong president" for the country and urging Americans to elect Joe Biden in November to end the chaos created by Trump's presidency. Obama, whose husband Barack Obama was president when Biden was vice president from 2009-2017, capped a long parade of speakers, including some of Trump's fellow Republicans. Watch the video for more.