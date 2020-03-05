 Microsoft employees to work from home; Virus scare in Paytm : News Reel: Business Today
Business Today
Loading...
 

Microsoft employees to work from home; Virus scare in Paytm

March 5, 2020
Microsoft Corp  joined the growing number of U.S. companies asking employees to work from home in order to limit exposure to the spreading coronavirus outbreak, as it responded to cases near its Seattle headquarters and in California; A Paytm employee in Gurugram, who returned from Italy, has been tested positive for novel coronavirus, the company said in a statement; IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva called for an all-out, "no regrets" response to the new coronavirus epidemic which poses a "serious threat" to the global economy. Watch this and more on News Blast.





