Microsoft to allow flexibility; Chandrasekaran on India's role in AI

Microsoft Corp said it would allow most of its employees to clock in up to half their weekly working hours remotely, providing greater flexibility even after offices start reopening; Tomato prices have sky-rocketed in Pakistan, touching Rs 200 per kg-mark across major cities including Karachi and Islamabad this week; India can become the artificial intelligence (AI) capital of the world because of the talent pool and complex problems that it has, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said. Watch this and more on News Blast.

