Milgrom, Wilson get Nobel for Economics; Govt's steps to boost demand

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to confer the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel to Stanford University professors Paul R Milgrom and Robert B Wilson; The novel coronavirus survives for 28 days on banknotes, glass and other common surfaces, according to a study; In what could be termed as second round of stimulus, the government yesterday announced measures that by its own estimate would give a demand boost of Rs 1 lakh crore. Watch this and more on News Blast.

Also Read: Govt's Big Billion Sale! Airports, fuel lines, assets to be sold to fill revenue gap