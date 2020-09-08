Mini Stimulus amid festive season will have steroid effect: CEA Subramanian

A mini-stimulus could be announced as early as the coming festive season beginning next month. India's chief economic advisor, K V Subramanian, in an exclusive chat with BusinessToday, said that the economy will need to wait longer for a big-bang Stimulus II, at least until the vaccine is out in the market. The short-term measures during the festive season may have a short push, but they will have a steroid effect, he added. Watch the video for more.

Also Read: Goldman Sachs expects India's economy to rebound by 2021