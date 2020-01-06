Mistry not returning as chairman; FM on addressing challenges

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said the Centre has taken steps to address the challenges faced by various sectors without waiting for the Budget; State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd has submitted details of 14 properties worth Rs 20,160 crore to the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) as part of the telecom corporations' ambitious asset monetisation plans, according to its Chairman; Cyrus Mistry has said that he is not pursuing the position of Tata Sons' executive chairman, the office he was unceremoniously terminated from in October 2016, or directorship of any of the Tata group companies. This and more news on News Blast.