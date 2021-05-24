Moderna refuses Punjab's request; More oxygen reaches Bengaluru

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday asked yoga guru Ramdev to withdraw his objectionable and unfortunate statement on allopathy and its practitioners; Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd (JFL), which operates Domino's Pizza and Dunkin Donuts chains in India, on Sunday said it has started country-wide COVID-19 vaccination drive for its over 30,000 employees and their families under the company's COVID care initiative; The Indian states trying to place orders directly with drug makers for COVID-19 vaccines are facing an inelastic supply curve at least for the next two months, and this approach is also leading to increased competition among the states, according to SBI. Watch this and more news on News Blast.

