Modi announces launch of Digital Health Mission on India's Independence Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the nation from Red Fort, announced the launch of National Digital Health Mission on India's 74th Independence Day. He said every Indian citizen would get a health ID card that would have all health-related information about an individual's medical conditions.

He also stated how coronavirus pandemic had brought the focus back on the health sector and the country had started conducting 7 lakh tests daily, up from a mere 300. Watch the video for more.