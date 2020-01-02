 Modi govt approves Chandrayaan-3; TRAI releases new tariff order : News Reel: Business Today
Business Today
Loading...
 

Modi govt approves Chandrayaan-3; TRAI releases new tariff order

January 2, 2020
ISRO Chief K Sivan said the Modi government had approved Chandrayaan-3. He added that the projected cost was about Rs 250 crore and it could be launched as early as next year. The gross GST (Goods and Services Tax) revenue collection for December 2019 has crossed Rs 1-lakh crore mark, showing a 16 per cent rise in revenue YoY. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has issued amendments to the New Tariff Order (NTO), under which cable operators need to mandatorily provide as many as 200 channels for Rs 153 a month (including taxes) to their subscribers. This and more news on the News Blast.


