Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced that the lockdown will be extended till May 3. He urged countrymen to prevent the coronavirus spread to newer areas and remain in lockdown as the next few days were crucial for the fight against COVID 19. A strict assessment would be done in the next few days based on which relaxation will be announced in some areas. The 21-days lockdown which was announced earlier on March 24, was scheduled to end today. Watch the video for more details.