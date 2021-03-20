 Moody's predicts India's GDP growth; Maharashtra's new COVID-19 restrictions : News Reel: Business Today
Business Today
Loading...
 

Moody's predicts India's GDP growth; Maharashtra's new COVID-19 restrictions

BusinessToday.In | March 20, 2021

After contracting by 7.1 per cent in 2020, India's gross domestic product (GDP) is likely to grow 12 per cent in 2021 as near-term prospects have turned more favourable, Moody's Analytics said; The Delhi government has said that vaccination centres would remain open till 9 pm, starting March 22; The Maharashtra government on Friday, issued new COVID-19-related restrictions for theatres, private offices, and auditoriums. Watch this and more on News Blast.

Also Read: Not every person in the world will be vaccinated, says Harsh Vardhan



