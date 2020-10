Debjani Ghosh, President of NASSCOM, Priya Nair, Executive Director of HUL and Monika Shergill, VP of Netflix share life-changing moments in their career journey. Each one of them had to take certain bold decisions and choose an unchartered territory to reach the pinnacle of their professions. Watch the video to know about the experiences that changed their lives.

Also Read: SBI Card launches festive season offers; share price rises 4%