What is the right age of teaching kids about the money matters. Shweta Jain, founder Investography believes as soon as your child can read, you may start having simple money conversations with her. She recommends to start creating the monthly grocery list and planning holiday trip together. Watch the video for how these basic activities help inculcate good money habits in your kid.

