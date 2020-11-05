MSMEs back to near-normal levels; Delhi faces third COVID-19 wave: Kejriwal

Business activity of the micro, small and medium enterprises - which are regarded as the backbone of Indian economy - is fast reaching near-normal levels; China on Tuesday said Indian and Chinese officials are in communication over India's announcement to operate more Vande Bharat Mission (VBM) flights to the country; Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the city has seen a jump in the number of new COVID-19 cases in the last few days and it can be called a "third wave". Watch this and more on News Blast.

