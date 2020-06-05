Mubadala to invest in Jio Platforms; Finance ministry holds back new schemes

The Finance Ministry has prohibited all government ministries and departments from putting forward new schemes in FY21, except those under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana and Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan; Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Executive Chairperson and Managing Director of Biocon Limited, has been picked as the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year for 2020; The Abu Dhabi-based sovereign investor Mubadala Investment Company (Mubadala) will invest Rs 9,093.60 crore in Jio Platforms at an equity value of 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore. Watch this and more on News Blast.



