Mubadala to invest Rs 6,247 cr in Rel Retail; Refund for flights booked in lockdown: SC

Abu Dhabi's sovereign investor Mubadala Investment Company will invest Rs 6,247.5 crore in Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, the retail arm of Reliance Industries; The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions stood at Rs 3.29 lakh crore in September with number of transactions at 180 crore, NPCI data showed on Thursday; Full refund will be provided by airlines for tickets booked during the coronavirus lockdown for domestic or international travel upto May 24, the Supreme Court ordered on Thursday. Watch this and more on News Blast.

