Mukesh Ambani to challenge SEBI's fine; PM on prioritisation of vaccination

Following RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das' announcements on Wednesday, the apex bank notified on Thursday that it would conduct open market purchase of government securities of Rs 1 lakh crore under the G-sec Acquisition Programme (G-SAP); After a brief halt, India accelerated the work on Chabahar Port early this year and the strategic Iranian port is expected to be operational by next month; Australia and the Philippines limited use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, while the African Union dropped plans to buy the shot amid global shortages, dealing further blows to the company's hopes to deliver a vaccine for the world. Watch this and more news on News Blast.

Also Read: Govt panel to probe side effects of Covishield, Covaxin vaccines