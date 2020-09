A massive fire broke out at an Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) plant in Surat, Gujarat, on Thursday. According to officials, multiple blasts took place at the plant, leading to the massive fire. However, the reason for the blasts is yet to be ascertained. No casualty has been reported so far. Watch the video for more.

