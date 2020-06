Mumbai's civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) withdrew its order for body bags for deceased COVID-19 patients after it was pointed out that the body bags were being bought at double the original price. This comes at a time when Mumbai alone has reported nearly 2,000 coronavirus-related deaths to date. The health minister has ordered an investigation into the matter after a social activist Anjali Damania raised an objection. Watch the video for more.