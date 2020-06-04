Mumbai escapes Cyclone Nisarga; Uday Kotak is new CII President

Mumbai escaped the brunt of a cyclone on Wednesday after winds changed direction and the storm made landfall further south on India's western coast than expected; Moody's Investor Service has downgraded the long-term issuer ratings of oil marketing companies (OMCs) including Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), Oil India Limited (OIL), Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL); Veteran banker Uday Kotak has been appointed as the new President of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) for 2020-21. Watch this and more on News Blast.





