In a big announcemnt, Pfizer-BioNTech has promised a solution saying that COVID-19 mutantation beating vaccine can be rolled out in the next six weeks amid new strain scare in the UK. The co-founder of BioNTech said that it was highly likely that its vaccine against the COVID-19 works against the mutated strain detected in Britain, but it can also adapt the vaccine if necessary in six weeks.

Delhi likely to receive first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine next week