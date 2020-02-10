Myths and facts about the deadly Novel Coronavirus

A mysterious new strain of coronavirus has killed more than 900 in China and infected thousands, including in other countries. Three positive cases have been reported in India, where authorities are working to contain the spread of the pathogen, known as the 2019 Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia (2019-nCoV). On January 30, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the new coronavirus epidemic a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, or PHEIC. The same alert was issued for Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo last year, and for Zika in 2016. What is this deadly disease? There are several myths around it. Watch the video to know the facts from the myths.



