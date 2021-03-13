N Srinivasan: Industry never suffered due to politics in Tamil Nadu

Noted industrialist N Srinivasan on Friday said industrial growth in poll-bound Tamil Nadu had never suffered due to politics at the India Today Conclave South 2021. He added that Tamil Nadu was the only Indian state which housed all types of industries. Srinivasan praised the central government for not bothering about fiscal deficit and choosing to focus on India's growth. He also highlighted the government's focus on disinvestments and its emphasis on growth and infrastructure. Watch the video for more.