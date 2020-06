The price of N95 respirator masks bought by government agencies in September has shot up over 250% in four months from September 2019 till the middle of May 2020; Private hospitals are now offering home care packages to coronavirus patients as hospitals get increasingly crowded; The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday asked the three industrial development authorities in Gautam Buddh Nagar to reduce interest rates on land dues, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Watch this and more on News Blast.