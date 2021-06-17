Nadella is Microsoft chairman; PM invites world to invest in India

Microsoft Corp on Wednesday named Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella as its new chairman, in place of John Thompson; One97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm has roped in some of the most influential investment bankers for its proposed initial public offering (IPO); Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the 5th edition of VivaTech summit, said on Wednesday that COVID-19 has put many conventional methods to test and that innovation is the only way out when convention fails. Watch this and more on News Blast.

Also Read: Another vaccine to be rolled out soon! Serum plans to launch Covovax by Sept